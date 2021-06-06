Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody in connection with an April 8th semi theft in Jackson County.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified in April of the theft of a 1989 Peterbilt semi-tractor from the 11000 block of 310th Road.

On April 10th, the Jackson County Undersheriff as well as several callers observed the stolen semi in north Topeka. The Peterbilt was recovered at that time.

Sheriff Morse says on Saturday, June 5th, shortly after 6:30 a.m., the suspect, Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was stopped at a traffic stop near 150th and US Hwy 75.

McHenry was arrested on a felony no bond Jackson County District Court warrant for burglary, felony theft, and criminal damage to property.

McHenry was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.