Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Burlington, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho River near the Burlington City Dam Saturday night.

Major David Simonetti with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) told 13 NEWS a family of four was boating on the river Saturday evening when the driver lost control of the boat and everyone on board was ejected.

KDWPT, the Coffey County Fire District Water Rescue, the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Coffey County Fire District #1, and Burlington Police Department responded to the call of the accident around 6:30 pm.

An early investigation found that as the boat approached the low-head dam, it stalled in rapid, aerated water, at which point the operator lost control of the vessel and all occupants were ejected.

Wesley Sharp of Shawnee was rescued and transported to a Burlington Hospital and is in stable condition.

Maribel Moran and two children, ages three and five were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact KDWPT Game Warden Blake Stromgren at (785) 207-3151.

