State panel recommends Kansas prosecutor be disbarred

A state board has unanimously recommended that the Kansas Supreme Court disbar a prosecutor...
A state board has unanimously recommended that the Kansas Supreme Court disbar a prosecutor who’s accused of misleading juries in two separate cases, actions that caused them to be overturned by higher courts.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state board has unanimously recommended that the Kansas Supreme Court disbar a prosecutor who’s accused of misleading juries in two separate cases, actions that caused them to be overturned by higher courts.

The Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys argued that Jacqie Spradling embraced a “win at all costs” attitude in two cases: the 2012 double homicide case and a 2016 rape and sodomy case.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that in both cases, appeals courts tossed out the convictions.

