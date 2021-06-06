Scattered Rain Showers Expected Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today were about where we should be this time of year with a very light south breeze and a good mix of clouds and sun. Any rain showers in the area will quickly dissipate after sunset this evening. Temperatures overnight tonight will be in the middle 60s with mostly clear skies.

Rain showers are also likely for areas south of I-70 and east of the I-35/335 corridor. Rain showers and storms will be isolated to scattered and like Sunday, will dissipate after sunset. Highs tomorrow are expected to be a little warmer with a bit less cloud cover in place reaching the middle to upper 80s with light south winds again between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. lows in the middle 60s. Winds S 5-10.

Monday: Scattered rain showers likely towards the southeast. Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers, especially east of Topeka. Highs in the upper 80s near 90. Partly cloudy skies. Winds S 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, we are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to slowly track north and cause scattered rain showers and storms to develop on Tuesday afternoon. The majority of these showers will remain in eastern Kansas, but there could be one or two stray showers as far west as Manhattan and Emporia. Otherwise, Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Tuesday night will be near 70 degrees with calm winds.

The rain chances dwindle after Tuesday as high pressure settles in over Northeast Kansas. Highs on Wednesday should reach 90 degrees for many with winds still being light from the south with mostly sunny skies. There is just a low chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon. Lows Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and winds picking up pace from the south between 10-15 mph with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday becoming partly cloudy on Friday afternoon. A weak cold front is expected to pass over Northeast Kansas late Friday evening, but will only cool our temperatures on Saturday down to about 90 degrees. Right now, it is unlikely that there will be any rain associated with the front.

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the 80s and even 90s for the upcoming week make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to help protect yourself form the sun and don’t over exert yourself while working outside. If you feel tired or even lightheaded, take a quick break and get some water. Tuesday presents the best chance for seeing scattered rain showers, but even then not everybody is going to see rain with the highest chances being to our east. DO NOT feel motivated to cancel your outdoor activities on account of rain at this time.

