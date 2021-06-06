RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former USD 383 employee was arrested Friday after nude photographs of children were found on his cell phone.

Riley County Police arrested 31-year-old Aaron Zachry of Junction City on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of media of a child under 18.

“The Riley County Police Department was dispatched over at Northview Park, specifically the pool, they received the report of a man acting suspiciously and unwanted at the pool itself,” said Josh Kyle, with the Riley County Police Department.

Riley County Police say the man they found at Northview pool was Aaron Zachary.

“The officers made contact with the thirty-one year-old male, once they made contact with the male, they conducted a field investigation that revealed he had nude photographs of children on his phone.”

Aaron Zachary worked as a para-educator at Northview Elementary until the end of this school year.

On Saturday, USD 383 issued a statement saying they will fully cooperate with The Riley County Police Department’s investigation.

Riley County Police would not say whether Zachary took the photos himself or if any of the children were local children, but they did ask for parents help.

“We ask that you give us a call, the Riley County Police Department, you can either call us at 785-537-2112 or you can call crime stoppers and remain anonymous if you so choose,” said Kyle. “The reason why we’re appealing to the public for assistance is because Mr. Zachary was employed in a way that he was in contact with children.”

