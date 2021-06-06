Mostly Cloudy Skies Today Will Keep Our Temperatures Lower Than Yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be cloudier today than originally forecasted to be therefore cooling our temperatures by a few degrees compared to yesterday. Today’s highs will be in the lower 80s inear Topeka and eastward with middle 80s expected west of town where the clouds won’t be as widespread.

Scattered rain showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially along and east of I-35/335. Overnight tonight, lows should be in the middle 60s with light southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Skies become partly cloudy on Monday so our temperatures will warm back into the middle 80s with southerly winds between 5-10 mph. There is another possibility of seeing scattered rain showers on Monday afternoon with the best chances being along and east of Highway 75.

Today: Scattered rain showers possible along and east of I-35/335. Mostly cloudy. highs in the lower 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. lows in the middle 60s. Winds S 5-10.

Monday: Scattered rain showers likely in the east. Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday presents our best chance in Northeast Kansas at seeing scattered rain showers. The best chances again will be along and east of Highway 75, but there could be a few showers and storms as far west as Manhattan and Emporia. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 80s with light southerly winds between 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night will be near 70 degrees.

The rain chances dwindle after Tuesday as high pressure settles in over Northeast Kansas. Highs on Wednesday should reach 90 degrees for many with winds still being light from the south with mostly sunny skies. There is just a low chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon. Lows Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and winds picking up the pace from the south between 10-15 mph with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday becoming partly cloudy on Friday afternoon. A weak cold front is expected to pass over Northeast Kansas late Friday evening, but will only cooll our temperatures on Saturday down to about 90 degrees. Right now, it is unlikely that there will be any rain associated with the front.

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the 80s and even 90s for the upcoming week make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to help protect yourself form the sun and don’t over exert yourself while working outside. If you feel tired or even lightheaded, take a quick break and get some water. Tuesday presents the best chance for seeing scattered rain showers, but even then not everybody is going to see rain with the highets chances being top our east. DO NOT feel motivated to cancel your outdoor activities on account of rain at this time.

