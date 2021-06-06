Man in custody after traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Osage Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken into custody after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Osage County.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:10 pm on Saturday afternoon, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 6th Street in Quenemo.

It was revealed that the vehicle was stolen and the driver had a suspended driver’s license during the search and narcotics were located during the investigation.

The driver, Jesse T. Lindsey, 43, of Wellsville, was taken into custody.

Lindsey was transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of felony theft (possession of a stolen vehicle), distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, driving while suspended, illegal registration, and an out of county warrant.

