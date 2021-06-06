Advertisement

KU star defender Karon Prunty enters transfer portal

Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in...
Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerback Karon Prunty announced he will transfer away from the Jayhawks.

“First, I would like to thank (Kansas defensive backs) coach (Chevis) Jackson and coach (Les) Miles for believing in me, and giving me an opportunity to play for the University of Kansas football program and earn an education,” Prunty said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I made life long friends while I was there and it was a very hard decision to make but I had to make this decision due to personal reasons. With that being said I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank the coaching staff, teammate, academic advisors and the fans for supporting me since the first day I stepped on campus.”

Prunty started every game for the Jayhawks as a true freshmen. He logged 26 tackles, nine passes defended and an interception.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons (9) throws to first to get the final out of a...
Sanó takes part in another triple play, Twins top Royals 2-1
Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm
Washburn golfer Andrew Beckler was honored as the 2021 Jack Nicklaus Division II National...
Ichabod golfer Beckler named Jack Nicklaus D-II National Player of the Year
The Blue Dragon's defeated Snow College 29-27 to win program's first NJCAA Title
Blue Dragons win program’s first NJCAA Football National Championship