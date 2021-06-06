KU star defender Karon Prunty enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerback Karon Prunty announced he will transfer away from the Jayhawks.

“First, I would like to thank (Kansas defensive backs) coach (Chevis) Jackson and coach (Les) Miles for believing in me, and giving me an opportunity to play for the University of Kansas football program and earn an education,” Prunty said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I made life long friends while I was there and it was a very hard decision to make but I had to make this decision due to personal reasons. With that being said I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank the coaching staff, teammate, academic advisors and the fans for supporting me since the first day I stepped on campus.”

Prunty started every game for the Jayhawks as a true freshmen. He logged 26 tackles, nine passes defended and an interception.

I know God got me 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/56l3wpDGI0 — Kp (@karonprunty9) June 6, 2021

