Advertisement

Kansas seeing more mountain lions, black bears, elk

Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often...
Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often now, including a mountain lion that was caught on video last month roaming through an alley in Wichita.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often now, including a mountain lion that was caught on video last month roaming through an alley in Wichita.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that mountain lion sighting continues a trend in recent decades that has brought an increased presence of wildlife, including elk, black bears, river otters, and armadillos.

Matt Peek of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism says some animal populations that been reduced significantly by hunting have also gone from very rare to very abundant in Kansas.

Those animals include wild turkey, Canada goose, and deer populations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

Just a Buck - June 7th
Just a Buck - June 7th
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-7-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-7-21
A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central...
Man killed Sunday in SUV crash in Linn County
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday...
Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County