Ichabod golfer Beckler named Jack Nicklaus D-II National Player of the Year

DUBLIN, Ohio (WIBW) - Washburn golfer Andrew Beckler was honored as the 2021 Jack Nicklaus Division II National Player of the Year. It’s an award given out by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Sunday Morning.

It’s an award given out to the nation’s top collegiate golfer in Divisions I, II, and III, as well as the NAIA and NJCAA levels. The honor is viewed as one of college golf’s highest awards.

Beckler is the first winner of the award from Washburn. Notable winners of the award include Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, and Justin Thomas.

“If you look at the records of these recipients, each one put together dominating seasons and are very deserving of this honor,” Jack Nicklaus said.

Beckler is a Topeka-Native. He went to high school at Washburn Rural. He finished his career with the Ichabods with Washburn’s best scoring average with a 72.00 in 67 rounds played and the second-best win-loss percentage at .856.

2021 Jack Nicklaus Award Winners

Division I - John Pak (Florida State)

Division II - Andrew Beckler (Washburn)

Division III - James Mishoe (Guilford)

NAIA - Ruan Pretorius (Point)

NJCAA - Ben Partridge (Hutchinson Community College)

