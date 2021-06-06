Advertisement

Emmett man arrested on meth charges

Skyler Jason Dobson, 39, of Emmett was arrested Saturday evening following a traffic stop in...
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man is in custody following a traffic stop in Jackson County on Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, deputies conducted a traffic stop with a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass passenger car south of Holton.

Skyler Jason Dobson, 39, of Emmett was arrested near 214th Road and US Hwy 75 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Sheriff Morse says seputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Dobson was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

