Cyclists cross finish line at Garmin UNBOUND Gravel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final events at the 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel finished up. Below are the top finishers in the men’s and women’s events.
|200-Mile Distance Men’s Division
|200-Mile Distance Women’s Division
|1. Ian Boswell
|1. Lauren De Crescenzo
|2. Laurens Ten Dam
|2. Amity Rockwell
|3. Peter Stetina
|3. Emily Newsom
|4. Ted King
|4. Whitney Allison
|5. Colin Strickland
|5. Shayna Powless
|100-Mile Distance Men’s
|100-Mile Distance Women’s
|1. Stephen Hyde
|1. Lauren Stephens
|2. Nate Maddox
|2. Emma Langley
|3. John Croom
|3. Jessica Cygan
|4. David Wiens
|4. Marisa Boaz
|5. Shadd Smith
|5. Karen Jarchow
|350-Mile (XL) Distance Men’s
|350-Mile (XL) Distance Women’s
|1. Taylor Lideen
|1. Lael Wilcox
|2. Will Loevener
|Additional XL top women have not finished yet
|3. Mat Stephens
|4. Jay Petervary
|5. Jesse Stauffer
|50-Mile Distance Men’s
|50-Mile Distance Women’s
|1. Richard Verney
|1. Rachel Losada
|2. Nick Sigman
|2. Amy Strahan
|3. Liam Ellis
|3. Tami Nelson
|4. Loren Strahm
|4. Denise Schmidt
|5. Scott Foster
|5. Lisa Herschbach
|25-Miles Distance Men’s
|25-Miles Distance Women’s
|1. Winston DeCredico
|1. Jennifer Boles
|2. Jerry Kraus
|2. Tammy Mercado
|3. Michael Ford
|3. Kim Dunaway
|4. Christian Carlson
|4. Laura Laffoon
|5. Austin Gresham
|5. Margaret Ruddy
