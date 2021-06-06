Advertisement

Cyclists cross finish line at Garmin UNBOUND Gravel

Ian Boswell crosses the finish line first for the 200 mile race in the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel...
Ian Boswell crosses the finish line first for the 200 mile race in the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel event.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final events at the 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel finished up. Below are the top finishers in the men’s and women’s events.

200-Mile Distance Men’s Division200-Mile Distance Women’s Division
1. Ian Boswell1. Lauren De Crescenzo
2. Laurens Ten Dam2. Amity Rockwell
3. Peter Stetina3. Emily Newsom
4. Ted King4. Whitney Allison
5. Colin Strickland5. Shayna Powless
100-Mile Distance Men’s100-Mile Distance Women’s
1. Stephen Hyde1. Lauren Stephens
2. Nate Maddox2. Emma Langley
3. John Croom3. Jessica Cygan
4. David Wiens4. Marisa Boaz
5. Shadd Smith5. Karen Jarchow
350-Mile (XL) Distance Men’s350-Mile (XL) Distance Women’s
1. Taylor Lideen1. Lael Wilcox
2. Will LoevenerAdditional XL top women have not finished yet
3. Mat Stephens
4. Jay Petervary
5. Jesse Stauffer
50-Mile Distance Men’s50-Mile Distance Women’s
1. Richard Verney1. Rachel Losada
2. Nick Sigman2. Amy Strahan
3. Liam Ellis3. Tami Nelson
4. Loren Strahm4. Denise Schmidt
5. Scott Foster5. Lisa Herschbach
25-Miles Distance Men’s25-Miles Distance Women’s
1. Winston DeCredico1. Jennifer Boles
2. Jerry Kraus2. Tammy Mercado
3. Michael Ford3. Kim Dunaway
4. Christian Carlson4. Laura Laffoon
5. Austin Gresham5. Margaret Ruddy

