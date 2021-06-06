Cyclists cross finish line at Garmin UNBOUND Gravel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final events at the 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel finished up. Below are the top finishers in the men’s and women’s events.

200-Mile Distance Men’s Division 200-Mile Distance Women’s Division 1. Ian Boswell 1. Lauren De Crescenzo 2. Laurens Ten Dam 2. Amity Rockwell 3. Peter Stetina 3. Emily Newsom 4. Ted King 4. Whitney Allison 5. Colin Strickland 5. Shayna Powless

100-Mile Distance Men’s 100-Mile Distance Women’s 1. Stephen Hyde 1. Lauren Stephens 2. Nate Maddox 2. Emma Langley 3. John Croom 3. Jessica Cygan 4. David Wiens 4. Marisa Boaz 5. Shadd Smith 5. Karen Jarchow

350-Mile (XL) Distance Men’s 350-Mile (XL) Distance Women’s 1. Taylor Lideen 1. Lael Wilcox 2. Will Loevener Additional XL top women have not finished yet 3. Mat Stephens 4. Jay Petervary 5. Jesse Stauffer

50-Mile Distance Men’s 50-Mile Distance Women’s 1. Richard Verney 1. Rachel Losada 2. Nick Sigman 2. Amy Strahan 3. Liam Ellis 3. Tami Nelson 4. Loren Strahm 4. Denise Schmidt 5. Scott Foster 5. Lisa Herschbach

25-Miles Distance Men’s 25-Miles Distance Women’s 1. Winston DeCredico 1. Jennifer Boles 2. Jerry Kraus 2. Tammy Mercado 3. Michael Ford 3. Kim Dunaway 4. Christian Carlson 4. Laura Laffoon 5. Austin Gresham 5. Margaret Ruddy

