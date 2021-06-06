Advertisement

Blue Dragons win program’s first NJCAA Football National Championship

The Blue Dragon's defeated Snow College 29-27 to win program's first NJCAA Title
The Blue Dragon's defeated Snow College 29-27 to win program's first NJCAA Title(KWCH12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KWCH) - For the first time in program history, the top ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons won the NJCAA National Championship with a 29-27 win over Snow College on Saturday. For just the third time in the program’s 89 year history, Hutch finished with a perfect record at 8-0.

The Blue Dragons trailed 14-10 at the half and were down 21-10 with 4:50 left in the third quarter, but an Anwar Lewis touchdown would give Hutchinson its first lead of the game at 22-21 in the fourth quarter.

Each team would trade a score after that, but linebacker Tre Pinkney sealed the deal with a game-winning interception.

“We just stuck to the game plan,” Pinkney said. “We have been down before against Indy but we knew we didn’t give up then. We stuck to the game plan and made it work.”

Sophomore running back Tye Edwards had a game-high 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 68-yard scamper in the second quarter. Edwards was named the game’s MVP.

“We knew we were going to deal with adversity, we had to be able to separate the men from the boys,” Edwards said. “That is what we wanted to do and we were able to come out on top and get that win.”

Head Coach Drew Dallas was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year.

