Warm Saturday with Increasing Humidity This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this week we are likely going to see the warmest air we’ve seen so far this year with highs in the 90s! We are also looking at high relative humidity values this week which could create a heat index value 2° F warmer. Highs today will climb into the middle to upper 80s later this afternoon with primarily sunny skies with some isolated puffy cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. Winds today will be south between 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight tonight we are looking at increasing cloud cover with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows tonight will be warm in the upper 60s. On Sunday, highs will come down a couple degrees because of the increase in cloud cover with a scattered small thunderstorm possible Sunday evening. Otherwise, warm and partly cloudy on Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90° F. Winds S 5-10, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds S 5-10, gusts around 20 mph.

There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms almost everyday next week. The good news is that none of these storms are expected to be severe and the main threats will be some lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Highs will climb from the middle 80s to 90 degrees and possibly a few degrees warmer for our western viewing area on Thursday. Lows will also be warming up allowing for the days to get warmer sooner.

With the possible rain and small thunderstorms, know that these storms will not be widespread and will be very isolated during the late afternoon. Any outdoor activities should not be affected by these brief and isolated storms

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the 80s for the upcoming week make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe in the heat. Humidity won’t be as overwhelming as what it will be later in the season but it will be relatively higher than what we’ve experienced so far. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the next 8 days despite the several chances for rain especially next week. The rain chances are low each day with many spots dry but stay weather aware and check back especially on a daily basis next week for specifics.

