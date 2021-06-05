TPD reminds residents to secure firearms while kids are home for summer vacation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is reminding residents to ensure their firearms are secure as kids are home for summer.

The Topeka Police Department said in a Facebook post that it would like to remind residents to ensure their firearms are secure at home. It said kids are out of school for the summer and will be home while parents work during the day. It said kids will get curious and explore their surroundings.

TPD also said to ensure that firearms are not left in vehicles. It said it recently had a firearm stolen out of a center console from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Wanamaker Rd. establishment while the owner was inside a business for just a few minutes.

TPD said it takes seconds to make sure your firearms are secured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.