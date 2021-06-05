Advertisement

TPD reminds residents to secure firearms while kids are home for summer vacation

(Gray TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is reminding residents to ensure their firearms are secure as kids are home for summer.

The Topeka Police Department said in a Facebook post that it would like to remind residents to ensure their firearms are secure at home. It said kids are out of school for the summer and will be home while parents work during the day. It said kids will get curious and explore their surroundings.

TPD also said to ensure that firearms are not left in vehicles. It said it recently had a firearm stolen out of a center console from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Wanamaker Rd. establishment while the owner was inside a business for just a few minutes.

TPD said it takes seconds to make sure your firearms are secured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

Just a Buck - June 7th
Just a Buck - June 7th
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-7-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-7-21
A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central...
Man killed Sunday in SUV crash in Linn County
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday...
Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County