TPD looks to identify individuals for suspicious activity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying two individuals for suspicious activity.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help identifying two individuals for suspicious activity that happened near the Villa West and Sherwood apartments.

Anyone with information regarding the pair should email telltpd@topeka.org.

