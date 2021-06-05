Advertisement

TPD looks to identify individuals for suspicious activity

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information regarding the people in this photo.
The Topeka Police Department is looking for information regarding the people in this photo.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying two individuals for suspicious activity.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help identifying two individuals for suspicious activity that happened near the Villa West and Sherwood apartments.

Anyone with information regarding the pair should email telltpd@topeka.org.

