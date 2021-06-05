Topeka hosts a double header car race this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka held a doubleheader race where participants between the ages of five to 16 headed gathered to compete on the track.

Participants also came from Oklahoma, Minnesota, Texas, and Missouri, leading to a total of 43 drivers this weekend.

For some, racing runs in their veins.

“My dad raced, my uncle and my grandpa raced and my mom even raced,” said driver, Leighton Rose.

For other drives, some are just getting started and are already making their mark.

Rookie Taegan Knowland began racing this year and received second place in a race in New Mexico, hoping his hard work will translate to the track in Topeka.

Drivers travel both close and far to experience different tracks and get a taste of a different atmosphere.

“Really we just travel where we see an event that a lot of people are going to pretty much,” said participant, Hank Sorres.

Having a clean is essential for drivers and should be kept maintained at all times.

“You can’t just leave the track how it is you have to clean it and make sure you keep it up and running,” he said.

The race was delayed due to technical issues.

“Our delay today was kind of weather-related one of the boxes must have gotten wet and it took us a while to find the real problem that we had and we finally found it it just took us an extra hour to get started,” said Jerry Renchler.

The races will continue into Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m.

