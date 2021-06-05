Advertisement

Third Kansan arrested over Wichita teen’s shooting death

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A third Kansan has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager last year, The Wichita Eagle reported Saturday.

Police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Jakob Oniel Cuble for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Cuble Saturday. His bond was set at $250,000.

He’s the third person arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Marcus Sain last year in a Wichita apartment complex shooting, which police say occurred during a drug deal. An 18 year old was also shot but survived.

Nathaniel Saunders and Malcolm Ganther have also been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery for Sain’s death.

Investigators say the two victims were in Ganther’s vehicle when a disturbance broke out. Saunders allegedly got out of the vehicle and fired several times at the victims.

