Rogers meets with Lions Club to discuss services he offers

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers updated the Kansas Lions Club on the services his office offers on Saturday.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he met with the Kansas Lions Club on Saturday during its annual convention to update it on the services provided by his office, including the Unclaimed Property Division, Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Plans, ABLE Savings Plans, ScholarShop and more.

“The Lions Club is a well-respected group with individuals striving to better their community through service projects and education,” said Kansas State Treasurer Rogers.” I want to thank the club for the warm welcome and for helping our office spread the word about the many financial services we have to offer.”

According to Rogers, Lions International serves communities by volunteering its work, responding locally and internationally to natural disasters, community and environmental projects, youth programs and more.

For more information about services offered by the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office, click HERE.

