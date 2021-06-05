Partly Cloudy Sunday with Isolated and Scattered Rain During the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No rain today, just sun for many with the occasional shade from a cloud. Today’s warm air will keep our overnight temperatures slightly below 70 degrees tonight with increasing cloud cover as skies become partly cloudy. On Sunday, highs will come down a couple degrees because of the increase in cloud cover with a chance for very isolated showers and storms.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds S 5-10, gusts around 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

There is a low chance of seeing scattered rain showers on Monday afternoon. Keep in mind though that these showers will be very scattered to isolated and not widespread. Rain showers should be isolated west of HWY 75 and become more scattered in areas east of HWY 75. Highs Monday reach the middle 80s with southerly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday is warmer with highs in the upper 80s, but overall very similar to Monday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered rain showers and storms expected to develop in the afternoon. The highest chances for seeing brief rain on Tuesday is going to be along and east of HWY 75. Rain becomes more likely the farther east you go, however the showers and storms will still be scattered and not widespread.

The isolated to scattered rain showers and storm chances are expected almost every afternoon this coming week, however, it is a very low chance. The rain is also not expected to produce anything more than some lightning and localized heavy rainfall. By Thursday, everyone should break 90 degrees with dewpoint temperatures also expected to be near 70 degrees.

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the 80s and even 90s for the upcoming week make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe in the heat. The humidity isn’t going to be quite like July, but it will be higher than what we’ve experienced so far. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the next 8 days despite the several chances for rain especially next week. The rain chances are low each day with many spots dry but stay weather aware and check back especially on a daily basis next week for specifics.

