KDOC, KBI investigate death of Lansing inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances of a Lansing inmate’s death.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Lansing Correctional Facility inmate William Smith died on Friday, June 4, at the facility. It said Smith, 42, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel around 10 p.m. and the cause of death is pending autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death, as it does with every inmate that dies in its care.

According to KDOC, Smith was serving a 37-month sentence for a 2018 drug possession and theft conviction in Sedgwick Co., as well as other prior offenses.

