Advertisement

KDHE to host back-to-school, COVID vaccine events in Junction City

(Source: Tidelands Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - While summer may have just started, the KDHE is already hosting events to get Junction City residents their vaccines ahead of the school year.

According to the KDHE, it will host events to get residents back-to-school vaccines, Hepatitis A vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines as well as COVID-19 tests, with no appointment needed. According to the KDHE it will host the vaccine events at the following locations in Junction City:

  • Open Door Food Pantry
    • 136 West 3rd St.
    • 9 - 11 a.m.
    • Back-to-school vaccines will not be available at this site, but COVID-19 and Hepatitis vaccines will be.
  • Green Park Apartments
    • 1439 N. Calhoun
    • 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The KDHE said it will be at those locations on June 7, 14, 21 and 28. It said COVID-19 testing will be free and results will be available in about 15 minutes.

According to the KDHE, those who qualify will be able to get their back-to-school vaccines for free. It said COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccines will also be free.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central...
Man killed Sunday in SUV crash in Linn County
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday...
Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County
Stay cool this week
Heating up this week
06062021 10pm
06062021 10pm