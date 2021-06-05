KDHE to host back-to-school, COVID vaccine events in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - While summer may have just started, the KDHE is already hosting events to get Junction City residents their vaccines ahead of the school year.

According to the KDHE, it will host events to get residents back-to-school vaccines, Hepatitis A vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines as well as COVID-19 tests, with no appointment needed. According to the KDHE it will host the vaccine events at the following locations in Junction City:

Open Door Food Pantry 136 West 3rd St. 9 - 11 a.m. Back-to-school vaccines will not be available at this site, but COVID-19 and Hepatitis vaccines will be.

Green Park Apartments 1439 N. Calhoun 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.



The KDHE said it will be at those locations on June 7, 14, 21 and 28. It said COVID-19 testing will be free and results will be available in about 15 minutes.

According to the KDHE, those who qualify will be able to get their back-to-school vaccines for free. It said COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccines will also be free.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.