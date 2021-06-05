Advertisement

Kansas totals $1.1 billion in May tax collection

(DONKEYHOTEY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas topped $1.1 billion in tax collections in May.

Governor Laura Kelly says May 2021 marked one year since she signed Executive Order 20-31, which safely reopened businesses throughout Kansas. Since that time, she said the state’s economy has significantly rebounded, with May 2021 tax collections totaling $604.6 million, or 134.7% more than May 2020. For the month of May, she said the state collected $1.1 billion in total taxes, which is an increase of $509.4 million, or 93.7%, more than the estimate.

“Our May tax receipt numbers are good news and show that our efforts to strengthen Kansas’ economy are paying off,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We will continue moving forward by prioritizing pro-growth policies that will support Kansas businesses and Kansas families.”

According to Gov. Kelly, individual income tax collections were $708.7 million and corporate income tax collections were $29.8 million.

“Overall, the economy performed much better during the pandemic than any state had forecasted and the tax receipt trend in Kansas is comparable to that experienced in other states,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “Taxpayers who had meaningful positions in the stock market did extremely well during the pandemic. A significant portion of the individual income tax receipts are due to capital gains transactions.”

Gov. Kelly said retail sales tax collections totaled $227.8 million, which is $53.9 million more than last May. She said compensating use tax collections totaled $54.4 million, which was $16.7 million more than last May.

