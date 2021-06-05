Advertisement

Kansas man arrested for assault over sauce

Wichita police arrested 37-year-old James Hirsh on Wednesday after they said he got into a disturbance with employees and security at a south Wichita Dillons over a sale on Chick-Fil-A sauce.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been arrested for attacking a grocery store worker over Chick-fil-A sauce, police said.

Wichita police arrested resident James Adam Hirsh, 37, for aggravated assault Thursday. Court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Hirsh.

A police spokesman told The Wichita Eagle that the altercation was over the sale on Chick-fil-A sauce Wednesday at Dillons. Police said Hirsh was asked to calm down or leave the store, then he started punching at an employee.

Hirsh also allegedly drove his car toward the front of the store where workers were standing before driving away.

The newspaper reports Chick-fil-A sauce has been limited because of shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

