Kansans look forward to “revenge travel” as COVID-19 restrictions ease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over half of Kansans are planning a summer getaway after over a year of COVID-19 restrictions that heavily impacted travel.

AAA says it expects a significant rebound in travel over the summer of 2021. It said it recently conducted a survey of Kansans that revealed around 61% of respondents are either considering or planning to take a trip this summer. It said it is already seeing an increase in bookings that shows renewed enthusiasm for summer getaways.

“Optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence are fueling a strong desire to travel this summer as the United States takes steps toward putting the pandemic behind us,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “The AAA poll shows that Kansans have a pent-up demand for quick getaways and even longer, more extravagant trips – so called ‘Revenge Travel.’”

According to AAA, 30% of Kansans said they feel that travel will be driven by their need for a quick getaway this summer. It said 24% intend to plan a longer and more extravagant trip, while 21% said they want to stay home.

AAA said summer travel trends also show that people feel more comfortable traveling as COVID rates drop around the nation. Adding to that, it said state restrictions and CDC guidance are relaxing for fully vaccinated residents, including the ability to travel domestically with a low risk of getting COVID-19.

AAA also said its poll showed COVID still remains a factor in influencing summer travel plans for Kansans. It said 23% reported that they still have travel-related concerns, while 26% said they have a strong desire to travel due to restrictions from the height of the pandemic. It said 22% feel that their ability to be fully vaccinated is allowing them to plan vacations.

According to the same poll, 64% of Kansans said that when they think about their next trip, they plan to travel with only those in their household or established COVID “bubble.”

“COVID-related safety is still a factor for many travelers, some of whom may be venturing out for the first time in over a year,” AAA Kansas’ Steward added.

Knowledge of the latest COVID-19 restrictions for travel destinations will be crucial to planning summer getaways.

“Being informed and planning in advance can make the difference between a great vacation and a travel nightmare,” said Matt Bert, travel advisor with AAA Kansas. “AAA is encouraging travelers to check and re-check requirements at all stop-off points and destinations as they can change up to the last minute.”

To see AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map, click HERE.

