USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a Junction City man late Friday afternoon, after nude photographs of minors were found on his cell phone.

RCPD said Aaron Zachary, 31, of Junction City, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of media of a child under 18. He was issued a bond of $60,000 and remained confined to the Riley County Jail at the time of the media release.

According to RCPD, around 3 p.m. on June 4, officers were dispatched to the Northview Park pool with reports of an unwanted person, who was accused of suspicious activity at the pool.

Zachry was a USD 383 employee from August of 2018 through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. He was also a former paraprofessional at Northview Elementary school.

USD 383 says they will fully cooperate with the Riley County Police Department’s investigation.

