Jon Rahm tests positive for coronavirus, withdrawn from PGA Tour Event

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf...
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finishing the third round of the of the Memorial Tournament, event leader Jon Rahm was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rahm is the defending champion of the event. He finished the third round at 18-under-par.

The final round of the tournament will be played Sunday. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are currently tied for the lead at 12-under-par.

