Jon Rahm tests positive for coronavirus, withdrawn from PGA Tour Event
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finishing the third round of the of the Memorial Tournament, event leader Jon Rahm was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rahm is the defending champion of the event. He finished the third round at 18-under-par.
The final round of the tournament will be played Sunday. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are currently tied for the lead at 12-under-par.
