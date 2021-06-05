Jon Rahm tests positive for coronavirus, withdrawn from PGA Tour Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finishing the third round of the of the Memorial Tournament, event leader Jon Rahm was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rahm is the defending champion of the event. He finished the third round at 18-under-par.

Surreal TV moment as six-stroke leader Jon Rahm learns he tested positive for COVID and Jim Nantz tries to make sense of it without knowing what Rahm's been told pic.twitter.com/WvD6LmAlxs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

The final round of the tournament will be played Sunday. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are currently tied for the lead at 12-under-par.

