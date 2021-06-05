Advertisement

Hy-Vee kicks off summer with a party joined by Alex’s Lemonade Stand

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Hy-Vee hosted its summer bash parking lot party today, featuring one special booth.

Along with the vendors and family activities, you will find a lemonade stand.

“Alex’s Lemonade Stand” is a foundation that helps raise money for children with cancer.

Londyn Grace, who is a two-time cancer survivor was at the stand helping to raise awareness on the foundation and how it helps save lives.

She first discovered she had cancer when she was nine months old, now she is 10-years-old and dedicating her time to helping others.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hy-Vee on Wanamaker Saturday morning.

