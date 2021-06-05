Advertisement

Freeman Field hosts Kansas Aviation Expo

Kansas aviation expo 2021.
Kansas aviation expo 2021.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There were 47 aircraft entered in the Kansas Aviation Expo at Freeman Field in Junction City on Saturday. Those who attended had an opportunity to visit with the pilots, view simulators, learn about the Combat Air Museum, attend a pancake breakfast and get lunch as well.

Kansas aviation expo 2021
Kansas aviation expo 2021(JC Post)

Ken Mortenson, coordinator, said the planes came from the surrounding area including Kansas City, Hutchinson and one from Oklahoma. “We’ve got Cessna’s and Pipers. We’ve got some gyrocopters here, we’ve got a power parachute. There was a Stearman biplane dating back to the 1940′s era.”

Kansas aviation expo 2021.
Kansas aviation expo 2021.(JC Post)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central...
Man killed Sunday in SUV crash in Linn County
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday...
Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County
Stay cool this week
Heating up this week
06062021 10pm
06062021 10pm