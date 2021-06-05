Freeman Field hosts Kansas Aviation Expo

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There were 47 aircraft entered in the Kansas Aviation Expo at Freeman Field in Junction City on Saturday. Those who attended had an opportunity to visit with the pilots, view simulators, learn about the Combat Air Museum, attend a pancake breakfast and get lunch as well.

Ken Mortenson, coordinator, said the planes came from the surrounding area including Kansas City, Hutchinson and one from Oklahoma. “We’ve got Cessna’s and Pipers. We’ve got some gyrocopters here, we’ve got a power parachute. There was a Stearman biplane dating back to the 1940′s era.”

