Free meals for kids this summer begins Monday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Kids ages one to 18 can eat free this summer as part of Geary County Schools USD 475′s 2021 Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program.

Staff will be serving a to-go lunch for the current day, as well as breakfast for the next day, in meal bags at the following sites: Grandview Elementary School; Lincoln Elementary School (near the public pool and the park); Seitz Elementary School; Spring Valley Elementary School; and Westwood Elementary School.

The program begins June 7 and runs through July 30. The to-go bags will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information on the menus for the 2021 Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program can be found on the district’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.