Eleven members reappointed to Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven members of the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys have been reappointed.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed 11 members to its Board for Discipline of Attorneys. It said each member will serve a 4-year term, which will begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2025. It said the following members were reappointed:

Gregory Bauer, Great Bend;

Jeffrey Chubb, Independence;

Shaye Downing, Lawrence;

John Duma, Olathe;

Rebecca Faurot, Scott City;

Terry Mann, Wichita;

Kathryn Marsh, Leawood;

Mira Mdivani, Overland Park;

Derek L. Roberson, Manhattan;

Kala Spigarelli, Pittsburg; and

Darcy Williamson, Topeka.

According to the Supreme Court, the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator works under the direction of the Supreme Court. It said the disciplinary administrator reviews and investigates misconduct complaints filed against Kansas attorneys. It said the office also presents cases to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys, which recommends discipline to the Court in serious matters, and gives education and resources to attorneys to prevent misconduct.

The Court said John Gatz, of Colby, chairs the board and Roberson serves as vice-chair. It said the pair serve on the review committee, along with member Leslie Miller, Lawrence. It said the committee reviews all cases docketed for investigation and issues reports on dispositions. It said dispositions can be dismissal, diversion, informal admonition or formal charges.

According to the Court, board members are attorneys from throughout Kansas. It said they meet in three-person panels to conduct hearings and each panel includes two board members and one at-large attorney. It said panels hear cases after the review committee has found probable cause that an attorney violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and that published discipline is needed. It said other members of the board are as follows:

Stephen Cavanaugh, Topeka;

Thomas Hammond II, Overland Park;

Glen Kerbs, Dodge City;

John Larson, Shawnee;

Stacy Ortega, Wichita;

James Rankin, Topeka;

Lee Smithyman, Overland Park; and

Gaye Tibbets, Wichita.

