Around 68% of 16-, 17-year-olds plan to work over the summer

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that about two-thirds of Kansas 16- to 17-year-olds plan to work over the summer, which is almost the same as pre-pandemic levels.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says a new survey of teens shows that 68% of 16- and 17- year olds plan to work over the summer of 2021. It said this is nearly the same percentage, 69%, in that age group that planned to work in the summer of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the 2021 survey was conducted by ENGINE Insights and included 1,002 13- to 17-year-olds from May 6 - 13. It said the survey was not conducted during the pandemic.

“Summer jobs are a great way to introduce young people to the world of work and the importance of earning and managing money,” said Ashley Charest, President, JA of Kansas. “These survey results show many teens are eager to have the experience of a first job. Hopefully, with the availability of vaccines, decline in the number of COVID cases, and proper safety measures in place, they will be able to do just that this summer.”

JA also said the top summer jobs teens want to work are in retail and restaurants, each with 26%. It said those jobs were followed by landscaping or lawnmowing and other outdoor work, 19%, and babysitting or childcare, 13%.

According to JA, the survey also found that almost all teens surveyed, 90%, plan to attend college right after high school. Of those, it said 27% expect to take out student loans, while 28% think they can find another way to pay for college. It said 45% reported that they were unsure if they will need to take out student loans or not.

JA said the survey found that 68% of teens said they support “debt-free college. However, it said that number drops to 32% if it requires higher taxes to pay for it.

For more information about Junior Achievement of Kansas, click HERE.

