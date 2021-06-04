Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’

Joshua Kelley
Joshua Kelley(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pollock, Louisiana was found trespassing in an RV naked, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GPSO said they were responding to a burglary call when they located a naked Joshua Kelley, 32, inside the RV.

Their report states that Kelley claimed he had ridden a broom to the RV and did not know his name.

GPSO said their investigation revealed that Kelley had broken into another RV about 20 miles away, taken his clothes off and stole a gun and a UTV.

Kelley was arrested for burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and theft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neosho River Boating Accident
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1600 block of SW Buchanan on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
One person in custody after search warrant execution in SW Topeka
Northview USD 383
RCPD asking for public’s help in investigation of USD 383 ex-employee
USD 383 ex-employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Zane Robert McHenry, 35, of Topeka was arrested in connection with an April 8th semi theft in...
Topeka man arrested in connection with an April semi theft incident

Latest News

A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central...
Man killed Sunday in SUV crash in Linn County
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday...
Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County
Stay cool this week
Heating up this week
06062021 10pm
06062021 10pm