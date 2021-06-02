Wednesday forecast: Slightly warmer, isolated shower/storm in the afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After patchy dense fog this morning, today will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s and a slight chance of showers/storms this afternoon with most spots dry. Today will be the coolest day we’ll have for a while as temperatures warm up to end the week bringing a warm weekend ahead.

After today’s isolated shower/storm chance, the better chance for more widely scattered showers/storms won’t occur until early next week (this is when most areas will get the next chance for rain). Until then a dry/warming trend is expected through the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms mainly after 2pm. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: IF any showers/storms develop this afternoon the storms will dissipate shortly after sunset leading to mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Few clouds possible but in general it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W/SW around 5 mph.

Friday through Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The winds will pick up Saturday and Sunday as well with gusts around 20 mph. Because there may be more clouds Sunday, highs will be slightly cooler than Saturday but not by much.

While a similar air mass remains overhead next week, highs may be slightly cooler due to more cloud cover and a better chance of rain so have highs more in the low-mid 80s for the first half of the week.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware this afternoon. Most spots will remain dry however any showers/storms that develop may produce lightning and brief locally heavy rainfall. With warmer weather to end the week and weekend, now is the time to start hydrating especially if you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time.

