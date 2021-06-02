Advertisement

Vaccines available at two new locations in Geary Co.

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Kansas Department of Health & Environment will be offering testing at two locations during the month of June. Back-to-school vaccines, Hepatitis A vaccine, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine will be available. The dates are June 7, 14, 21 and 28. No appointment will be necessary.

The sites include the Green Park Apartments, 1439 North Calhoun from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the Open Door Food Pantry, 136 West 3rd Street from 9 - 11 a.m. Back-to-school vaccines will not be available at the Open Door Food Pantry site.

Free COVID-19 testing results will be available in about 15 minutes. The back-to-school vaccine will be available for those who qualify, and the COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccine are available free.

