UNBOUND Gravel to kick off June 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The UNBOUND Gravel cycling event, formerly known as the DK, will kick off on Thursday in Emporia.

Life Time says its UNBOUND Gravel cycling event, formerly known as the DK, will kick off on Thursday in downtown Emporia and on gravel roads around the Flint Hills. It said over 2,800 riders from ages 11 to 88 coming from 48 states and 28 countries will head to Emporia for race weekend. It said the race will feature 25, 50, 100, 200 and 350-mile distances in a single loop format.

According to Life Time, the courses are made up of gravel and dirt roads, some of which get little to no maintenance throughout the year and are primitive, and riders are required to prepare their bikes, bodies and minds for any and all possible conditions.

Life Time said event weekend will also feature the All Things Gravel Expo, with over 160 vendor booths from top industry brands. It said the expo opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

According to Life Time, COVID-19 precautions will include required face coverings during the start line gathering, a sectioned-off finish chute and limited visitor capacity to avoid large crowds. It said face coverings and social distancing will be highly encouraged at the Expo.

Life Time said UNBOUND Gravel will be held from Thursday, June 3, through Sunday, June 6, in downtown Emporia.

