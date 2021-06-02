Topeka Police Department welcomes summer interns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten students representing universities in Kansas and Mississippi have started their four-week internship program with the Topeka Police Department.

According to Topeka Police Department officials, the students began their internships on Tuesday.

A photo of 10 interns was posted Wednesday on the police department’s Facebook page. The group includes six young men and four young women.

The interns come from Washburn University, Fort Hays State University and The University of Southern Mississippi. The Topeka Police Department’s Facebook page said the interns are studying criminal justice at their respective universities.

Over the next four weeks, the interns will take part in several ride-alongs with Topeka police officers; go through the department’s Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course; learn about defensive tactics; go through the department’s Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives -- or MILO -- Range Simulator; and learn about each of the department’s bureaus.

In addition to their work with the police department, the interns will tour the Statehouse; visit the Topeka Zoo; and go to a Kansas City Royals game.

This is the second year the Topeka Police Department has been host to interns in this program. A few of the 2019 interns are now serving as Topeka Police Department officers.

Local businesses and groups that are providing support for the internship program include the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center; Citizens Academy Ambassadors; Greater Topeka Partnership; Kansas National Guard; Glory Days Pizza; and TopCity Interns.

