Topeka City Council approves CIP after months of delay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before tonight’s city council meeting, Topeka City Manager Brent Trout said it was his desire to get the capital improvement plan approved and he got just that.

The Topeka City Council unanimously approved the Capital Improvement Plan following months of pushing the vote back. The vote followed councilwoman Karen Hiller giving a two-page document of provisos and multiple changes to funding routes.

Mayor Michelle De Le Isla wished she got the list of potential changes sooner than the actual meeting.

“I don’t think that today is the day for us to sit down and take a look over this document. We came prepared to potentially make a vote on the CIP and that’s just my concern because we don’t like doing policy on the fly. It’s never successful.”

“I hate this last-minute stuff, I didn’t get the calls that I was supposed to get from some staff last week. I spent the weekend on this,” said Hiller. “We didn’t get our last information from staff until after 11 p.m. Friday night, with a Monday holiday and nobody available.”

Councilman Tony Emerson said he agreed with Hiller’s provisos when he read them.

They all voted yes and now they’ll have a committee look over Hiller’s attachments in the future. But need to get started now.

The plan prioritizes major projects for the next ten years; including street, facility, and infrastructure improvements. Including improving or expanding utility infrastructure and increase the city’s ability to provide water storm water, and wastewater services to residents and other customers to name one of the many plans.

It also sets a budget for the first three years of projects.

Councilman Neil Dobler said, “This is a big deal. This is a lot of money. It means a lot to this community to have professionals that understand infrastructure, under finances, all of those type of things that need to go together -- really to just keep the community working.”

For the full CIP, click here.

