Topeka Boys and Girls Club Team Member Becomes U.S. Citizen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team member with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrated a special milestone last month, officially becoming a U.S. citizen.

It took several years, but Roge Lagahid said it’s something his family set out to do the moment they came to this country.

Roge is a Site Director at the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka’s Wanamaker location.

“I actually followed my boss, Melissa Mosher, from where I worked before,” He continued saying, “She was such a great boss and made such a big impact on me that I felt like I had to follow her wherever she went.”

The positive example Roge was shown is now modeled in how he interacts with his club members.

“The kids are obviously going to be the next generation to come up and if I can make a difference in one of those kids, I think that’s what really drives me towards a job like Boys & Girls Club,” he added.

Roge also said opportunities like this are what his parents wanted for him when they moved to the U.S.

“We came here from the Philippines about 13 years ago in 2008,” he continued saying, “I lived around beaches and grew up in the water, so when I came here in the middle of nowhere I was like where are we?”

They grew to love Kansas, but the process to make the U.S. home was lengthy.

Roge said, “We got our green cards about six years in, and then after that we just kind of waited for the whole naturalization process to go through.”

That day finally came in 2021. On May 18th, Roge officially became a U.S. citizen. Now, he’s finding new ways to mentor and lead by example.

“The whole citizenship thing is not so much talked about rather than not learned about,” Roge added, “I think for me to be the face for Boys & Girls Club, there’s a couple of kids that I know are going through the same process as me and I wish that I knew somebody that was going through the same thing when I was younger, so I’m glad I can be there for those kids.”

For Roge, he said his citizenship now represents more than just a place to call home.

“I’ve always felt like, growing up here for the longest, I feel like I’m American regardless,” he continued saying, “If anything it just really solidified the hard work and everything my parents have done for me and I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”

Roge said his parents got their citizenship about a month before him and his older brother is also in the process of taking his citizenship test.

