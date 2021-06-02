Starting Wednesday, free summer lunches being offered to students at Emporia-area locations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and their families will be eligible for free summer lunches starting Wednesday in Emporia.

Free lunches also will be available in the coming weeks to students from other school districts in the Emporia area.

KVOE Radio reports that the food service department of Emporia Unified School District 253 will serve the summer meals at no cost to students or their families.

The program, which will run through the end of July, is sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.

USD 253 food service director Denise Kater tells KVOE the meals will be available in a grab-and-go format, as was the case in 2020. Parents and guardians will need a card showing how many meals they need.

Meals will be available from 11:30o a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Riverside, Village and William Allen White schools.

Parents will receive the day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast when they arrive, KVOE says.

The district served nearly 70,000 meals last summer more than 102,000 grab-and-go meals during the 2020-21 school year that ended last week. It also served almost 5,000 meals to quarantined students.

For more information, call 620-341-2382.

Free meals also will be available at the following sites, KVOE reports:

• Southern Lyon County Unified School District 252 will have meals available between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the south entrance of Hartford High School, the Neosho Rapids Elementary playground and behind Olpe School.

• Lebo-Waverly Unified School District 243 will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the Lebo Elementary-High School lawn and Waverly Elementary School.

• Chase County Unified School District 284 Chase County isn’t officially participating, but That Pop-Up Restaurant will offer meals from 5 to 6:30 pl.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 22 at the Strong City Depot

• Madison-Virgil Unified School District 386 will have breakfasts available from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Pickups will take place at Madison Elementary School.

• Osage City Unified School District 420 is directing families to the summer food program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Osage City Library.

