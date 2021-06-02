Advertisement

Salina police identify woman found dead in local park

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department has identified a woman whose body was found in Lakewood Park on June 1, 2021, as 43-year-old Kristie Fisher, of Salina.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Fisher’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS(8477) or the Salina Police Department Detective Division at 826-7210.

Tuesday, June 1. 2021

Salina police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a local park on Tuesday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive at 6:10 a.m. for the report of a female who was face down near the south entrance.

Officers arrived to find the woman’s body. They said she appeared to be 25-35 years of age, 5′ to 5′6″ tall, and 200-250 pounds with hair dyed a reddish color. She was wearing a pink-colored top, blue jean capris and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about a missing person or who knows who this woman might be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS(8477) or the Salina Police Department Detective Division at 785-826-7210.

