Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on I-670 in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a passing vehicle early Tuesday on an interstate highway in Kansas City, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 670 as it passed over 7th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a woman was standing outside a 2007 Ford Escape that was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-670 when she was hit by a passing vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Casey Miller, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., suffered serious injuries in the collision. She was taken to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

