Advertisement

One injured in 2-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on west side of Lawrence

Crash on K-10 west of Lawrence near Bob Billings Parkway.
Crash on K-10 west of Lawrence near Bob Billings Parkway.(WIBW/Sarah Motter)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on US-40 highway near Bob Billings Parkway.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said one of the vehicles in the collision came to rest on its top.

The crash occurred on a two-lane roadway on the west side of Lawrence that leads to K-10 highway on the south side of town.

Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic...
Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop
(left) Melissa L. Stage, 36, and (right) Jackalynn Kirk, 19, both of Ottawa were arrested...
Pair of Ottawa women busted for drugs in seperate Osage Co. traffic stops
No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws

Latest News

(Generic picture source: Pixabay)
Kansas AG resolves wrongful conviction of man convicted for Wyandotte Co. murder
Midday in Kansas
Catholic Charities to host food and hygiene distribution
File
UNBOUND Gravel to kick off June 3
KDA urges equine owners to proactively prevent VSV