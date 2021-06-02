One injured in 2-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on west side of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on US-40 highway near Bob Billings Parkway.
Kansas Highway Patrol officials said one of the vehicles in the collision came to rest on its top.
The crash occurred on a two-lane roadway on the west side of Lawrence that leads to K-10 highway on the south side of town.
Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.
