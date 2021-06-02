Manhattan City Commission takes action related to an indoor aquatic center proposal
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Manhattan City Commissioners have approved a motion to authorize the City Administration to finalize, and the Mayor and City Clerk to execute an Agreement for Professional Engineering Services with Anderson Knight Architects, of Manhattan. The agreement would be for $15,000, for an Indoor Aquatic Center.
City officials posted the information via social media.
