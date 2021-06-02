Advertisement

Manhattan City Commission takes action related to an indoor aquatic center proposal

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jun. 2, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Manhattan City Commissioners have approved a motion to authorize the City Administration to finalize, and the Mayor and City Clerk to execute an Agreement for Professional Engineering Services with Anderson Knight Architects, of Manhattan. The agreement would be for $15,000, for an Indoor Aquatic Center.

City officials posted the information via social media.

