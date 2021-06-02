KDA urges equine owners to proactively prevent VSV

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is urging equine owners to take proactive steps to prevent the spread of VSV in their herd.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says as summer approaches, it wants to urge horse owners to take proactive steps to prevent the transmission of vesicular stomatitis virus, an equine disease that is common during the summer. It said VSV is transmitted by insect vectors and the state has seen an increase of cases in recent years.

According to the KDA, horse owners or those that take care of horses during the summer months should be vigilant in changes to the animal’s care routine to prevent the introduction of VSV. It said to consider the following steps for horse care this summer:

Strict fly control. VSV is primarily spread by black flies and midges. Keep pens clean, remove manure, and use appropriate fly sprays and traps. Minimize bright lights that attract insects at night.

Regularly inspect horses for symptoms that might indicate VSV, such as blister-like lesions, fever, excessive salivation, reluctance to eat, or lameness.

If you travel to events with horses from other properties, keep your horses separated. Don’t tie up your horse with other horses, and don’t share equipment, tools, tack or water buckets.

The KDA said the state saw a significant outbreak of VSV in 2020, with positive cases on over 100 premises in 26 counties. It said other species including cattle could be susceptible to the virus, although it is primarily an equine disease. State law requires reporting if there is a concern of a possible VSV infection. It said residents should contact the Kansas Animal Health Commission to report possible cases.

According to the department, putting the best practices to use now can protect horses throughout Kansas and help the state’s equine industry in disease prevention to avoid an outbreak this summer.

