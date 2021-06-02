Junction City commissioners not budging on $1 offer for former high school site

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-2 to stay with their offer of $1 for the current Junction City High School location after it is vacated for a new high school, which is slated to open in August for the 2021-22 academic year.

The JC Post reports the city of Junction City wants the existing building at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive to be demolished and the site to be cleared before it assumes maintenance of the property, which is slated for possible conversion to public use in the future.

The Junction City Commission made the $1 offer in March. At its meeting on Tuesday evening, commissioners voted again to keep the offer at $1.

According to the JC Post, the commission’s action followed a counteroffer from Junction City Unified School District 475, which included three options.

Those three offers included:

• The school district keeping 17 acres at the current high school site for construction of a new elementary school in the future.

• Swapping the current Junction City High School site for 17 acres in the land bank for a future elementary school.

• Calling for the city to increase its offer on the current high school site by including a fair market value for land, tennis courts and football field.

Junction City Commissioners Pat Landes, Tim Brown and Nate Butler voted in favor of the current $1 offer at Tuesday’s meeting.

Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill and Commissioner Ronna Larson voted no.

The new high school is slated to open in August on the west side of Junction City. It will be located along the north side of K-18 Highway near Munson Road.

The JC Post said there has been discussion in the community about the possibility of converting the existing Junction City High School site into a sports complex and a location for a natatorium, performance pavilion and a new library.

