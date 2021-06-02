Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman gives wisdom to Mission Valley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Written on a whiteboard, Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman had values to teach Mission Valley basketball players.

”Doc Rivers once told me I’d rather have somebody in my locker room that’s a great locker room guy with lesser talent, then somebody who’s an energy vampire,” Nancy Lieberman said. “Because I’ll cut them.”

Her words were meaningful.

“I knew immediately that I wanted to meet her.” Megan Deters, Mission Valley athlete, said.

“For her to stand in front of us today is pretty cool.” Dayton Logan, Mission Valley athlete, said.

“It was really inspiring to hear that a woman of that caliber coming down to Mission Valley, such a small town was like really cool for me.” Deters said.

Her acumen is impressive. And the stories are unforgettable.

“Seeing her happy made me happy,” Deters said. “It made me realize that I definitely did choose the right sport because I can definitely also be that happy on the court and be at home that way.”

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman took a trip down to Mission Valley. The Vikings won a sweepstakes through BSN Sports to get a lesson with the woman nicknamed Lady Magic. The hope was to impact the next generation of hoopers.

“It’s the only thing I know to do,” Lieberman said. “If you’re a gate keeper of the game, then you have to share the game with others. And it doesn’t matter if they’re little boys or little girls. Basketball is basketball. I have a lot of experience and a lot of fun stories and I want to be able to share them with this generation.”

The lessons started on the floor, but emphasized attitude off the floor.

“She’s been on the court for like over 30 years so she has so much experience and just to know that I have so much further to come.” Logan said.

The information has been passed down. Time to put it into practice.

“Everything is possible for them,” Lieberman said. “As long as they’re willing to do the work and have the opportunity.”

