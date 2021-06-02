Geary County Sheriff’s Officers honored for promotions

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Commission chambers served as the site for a promotion ceremony for members of the Geary County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Some of the promotions occurred several months ago but the ceremony could not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They included James Regalado, Brad Rose, Kirt Nichols to Lieutenant plus Justin Stopper to Captain.

Promoted to Sergeant were Clint Arnold, Jason Everson, Garry Holloway, Jason Waryan and Tyler Williams.

Lieutenants Mark Maschmeier, John Lytle and Deputy James Garcia were recognized for Valor awards they received from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

