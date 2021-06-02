Advertisement

Garth Brooks is coming to Kansas City in August

((Garth Brooks official website))
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks, is coming to Kansas City in August for his first concert ever in Arrowhead Stadium.

The concert is set for Saturday, August 7th at 7 p.m. and will go on rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10 a.m., but there is an 8 ticket limit.

You can purchase tickets through Ticket Master online and on your mobile device, or by calling 1-877-654-2784.

Ticket prices are $94.95 all-inclusive.

Garth Brooks’ promoters said all COVID rules will apply at the event.

