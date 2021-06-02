Advertisement

Football coach Leon Burtnett dies at 78

Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leon Burtnett, a former high school football coach in Kansas, passed away at 78 years old.

Burtnett started his coaching career in the mid-1960s at Mt. Hope High School in Haven, Kansas. He then coached at Sterling High School.

His long and winding coaching career spanned over 30 years. He was the head coach at Purdue from 1982-1986. In 1984, he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. He went 21-34-1 in the five years he lead the Boilermakers.

